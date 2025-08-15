The Cincinnati Reds are just 0.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the National League. Baseball is a long season for this very reason. You never know who could storm out of the woods and become a playoff contender.

The Reds are that team right now. After starting the season below average, the Reds are one of the hottest teams in the second half of the season and are now 64-58 on the year, a half-game back of the New York Mets. The Mets' poor play has also played a major role in how quickly the Reds were able to catch up. Both the Reds and Mets are at least four games back of the next Wild Card team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ahead of the Reds series against the flaming-hot Milwaukee Brewers (winners of 12 straight games), the team has made a few roster transactions.

Rookie starter Chase Burns, who is known for his electric strikeouts, has been placed on the 15-day IL with a “grade 1 right flexor strain.” That is a tough blow for the Reds as the right-hander owns a 14.9 K/9 with two quality starts in eight appearances this season. Chase Burns may be out for a good portion of the Reds' playoff push.

As a corresponding move, the Reds have called up southpaw Joe La Sorsa from Triple-A Louisville. The reliever has not pitched well with Cincinnati in three appearances, allowing six runs in 4.2 innings with a 2.57 WHIP.

Left-handed pitcher Wade Miley is headed to Double-A for a rehab assignment. The veteran pitcher last pitched exactly two months ago on June 15. On the season, Wiley is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with six strikeouts in 12 innings.

The good news for the Reds is that ace Hunter Greene is back and ready to get back to his dominant self.

Cincinnati and Milwaukee play at 6:40 ET tonight on AppleTV+.

