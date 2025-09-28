The Seattle Mariners used a scorching final few weeks of the 2025 regular season to capture the AL West crown. It's the first time that the Mariners have won their division since 2001, and the fourth time overall. Now, as Seattle looks to make a deep run into October, some eyes have already shifted focus to the upcoming free agent market. Current M's first baseman Josh Naylor was a major trade deadline pickup, as the Mariners front office beat out the Cincinnati Reds. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale in his Sunday column, Seattle will do all it can to re-sign Naylor this offseason.

“The Cincinnati Reds were close to acquiring Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor at the trade deadline before he went to the Seattle Mariners and became instrumental in their resurgence. Naylor is hitting .299 with nine homers, 33 RBIs, and a .831 OPS for the Mariners, and believe it or not, has stolen 19 bases without being caught. The Mariners will make every attempt to sign Naylor as a free agent this winter.”

Resigning Naylor makes sense. The first baseman has been excellent in a Mariners uniform, coming over from the Arizona Diamondbacks a few days before the deadline. Since Seattle acquired him and third baseman Eugenio Suarez in separate deals from Arizona, their offense was transformed overnight. Can the M's keep Naylor this winter, or will the Reds re-emerge as an option?

Will Mariners or Reds sign Josh Naylor this winter?

Currently, the Reds have Spencer Steer slotted at first base. They could also utilize Sal Stewart in the role, as well as Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who is currently in Triple-A. While the Reds will likely have their eyes on Naylor again this offseason, it looks like they are in a better spot at first base than they were earlier this season. Still, GM Nick Krall and the Cincinnati front office love having infield depth. Naylor would make the Reds better as well.

However, he is more integral in Seattle. It's clear how much Naylor and Suarez have helped lift this offense up. The historic season from catcher Cal Raleigh has been phenomenal to witness. Outfielders Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez have been solid as well. Can the Mariners not only make a deep run into October, but keep Naylor in the Pacific Northwest past this coming winter?