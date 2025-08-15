The New York Mets are 64-57, and hold the final National League Wild Card spot. Their starting rotation has faltered over the past few weeks, and it could almost be time to promote one of their top arms as they attempt to make a legitimate October run.

Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean is slated to make his debut on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, but it would be wise to also promote right-hander Brandon Sproat as the season winds down.

New York’s rotation is towards the top of the league in terms of ERA, but this does not tell the whole story. As of late, the Mets’ starters have struggled to get deep into games. On Thursday night, Kodai Senga became the first starter in over a week to complete five innings. Reinforcements are needed.

“Everyone is different, but I think [length] starts with attacking hitters and staying on the attack, avoiding deep counts,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told the New York Post. “If you get ahead 0-2 and before you know it it’s 3-2 and it’s a seven or eight pitch at-bat, and you look up and it’s the fourth inning and it’s 80 pitches or something and it’s the fifth inning and it’s 85, 90, I think it’s just understanding this and we have done that at times. It’s been a struggle for the past six weeks or so.”

Both Sproat and McLean were recently praised by Mendoza as players who have continually developed in the minors.

“There is a lot to like, especially where they are at with their development,” Mendoza said. “We continue to ask a lot, whether it’s Sproat with the changeup or finding something against lefties. The same thing with McLean, but the way they have been competing, they have been going more than five innings and getting results. Everything we are asking them to do we continue to do it.”

Sproat holds a 7-6 record and a 4.40 ERA across 23 starts at Triple-A. His most recent outing was bleak. The 24-year-old allowed five earned runs on three hits across 3.1 innings.

But, the Florida native has already shown flashes of brilliance that should encourage the Mets to give him a chance in Queens. Sproat was named International League Pitcher of the Month for July after posting a 0.67 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 27.0 innings.

Brandon Sproat boasts raw talent

SNY’s Andy Martino recently spoke to a scout about the Mets initial decision to call up McLean instead of Sproat.

“Scout on Mets decision to call up Nolan McLean:,” Martino Tweeted. ““I think this is the correct call. Saw him and Sproat a few weeks ago and thought McLean was a tick ahead … overall stuff, command, control, mound presence. McLean is a very good athlete .””

While New York might have made the right choice for the time being, Sproat should be the next arm to receive a promotion. He owns a high-velocity fastball as well as a sinker that can induce a number of ground balls.

Scouts and insiders question whether or not he can execute his changeup, slider, or curveball effectively out of the gate. It is fully possible that pitching coach Jeremy Hefner will be able to work with the rookie as he makes adjustments.

Sproat may not be a finished product, but there is no real substitute for MLB experience. If Mendoza, general manager David Stearns, and the rest of the front office believe Sproat’s raw ability is elite, they should grant him a chance to prove himself.