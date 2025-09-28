The Cincinnati Reds have officially clinched their spot in the playoffs. After a stunning collapse from the New York Mets, the Reds have claimed the National League's third Wild Card spot.

With the Mets falling 4-0 to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, the Reds' playoff fate was sealed. Cincinnati also lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, falling 4-2 and ending their regular season with a 83-79 record. However, holding the tiebreaker over New York, Cincy earned the playoff berth.

YOUR CINCINNATI REDS ARE GOING TO THE

— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 28, 2025

This is the first time the Reds will be in the playoffs since 2020, when they got swept in the Wild Card. They'll have a difficult challenge in the return to the postseason, facing the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card Round. But Cincinnati is hoping their momentum carries over into October.

Throughout the regular season, the Reds ranked 14th in runs scored with 716. They'll continue to be led by superstar Elly De La Cruz, who led the team with 85 RBIs and 37 stolen bases, tying for the team lead with 21 home runs.

On the flip side, Cincinnati finished 12th in ERA with a 3.86 mark. Andrew Abbott has been a revelation, pitching to a 2.87 ERA and a 149/43 K/BB ratio. Brady Singer and Nick Lodolo have put up 158 and 156 respectively, the two highest totals on the team. And if Hunter Greene is fully healthy and dealing, the Reds have a staff any playoff opponent should fear.

But making the dance is just the first step. Cincinnati must now prepare for their matchup against Los Angeles. If they are able to knock off the Dodgers, then the Reds season will truly be considered magical.