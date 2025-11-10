The Los Angeles Dodgers will likely attempt to add reinforcements this winter following their second straight World Series victory, and one insider has already predicted that they will push to acquire Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Los Angeles’ past attempt to trade for the two-time All-Star could push them to make him a priority this winter.

“They nearly traded him to the Dodgers at the trade deadline and Los Angeles will come calling again,” Nightengale wrote. “The price-tag will be high, but the Dodgers certainly have the prospect capital.”

Kwan is considered one of the game’s premier contact hitters. Across 156 games last season, he hit .272 and posted a .704 OPS. In 2024, the California native batted .292 and earned a .793 OPS.

Article Continues Below

In addition to his unique offensive profile, Kwan boasts a strong defensive reputation. According to Baseball Savant, the 28-year-old ranked in the 95th percentile in Fielding Run Value last season. He has also won four straight Gold Glove Awards.

“I don't know if there's one specific area where you can just point out and say, ‘He's the best at that,’” Guardians outfield and baserunning coach JT Maguire told Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, “because I think he just does everything so well. Obviously, playing balls off the wall. He knows the ballparks better than really anybody.

“Before games, he really stresses playing balls off the wall and seeing how ballparks play and different bounces, different angles. Just from an exchange standpoint, how he gets the ball in so fast. He's got an elite exchange.”

Kwan could provide a boost to an already potent roster. It remains to be seen how many prospects the Dodgers would be willing to part with in a potential deal.