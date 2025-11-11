The MLB offseason is officially here. Free agency has already kicked off, but few deals have been agreed to thus far, and most of the big-name players on the open market won't sign until later in the year or even next year. Free agent signings aren't the only way for teams to add to their rosters in the offseason, though.

Trades also play a huge part in the offseason. There are some deals that just make too much sense, but what really gets the fans going are borderline unrealistic blockbuster deals. So, here are three huge MLB trades that would shock the entire baseball world.

Fernando Tatis Jr. becomes the latest Padres' star to switch teams

San Diego Padres receive: Kevin Alcantara (Cubs No. 5), Moises Ballesteros (Cubs No. 2), James Triantos (Cubs No. 10), Josiah Hartshorn (Cubs No. 15), Jack Neely (Cubs No. 25), Ethan Conrad (Cubs No. 6)

Chicago Cubs receive: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is under contract with the San Diego Padres through 2034. His $340 million deal actually looks like somewhat of a discount, considering the shortstop-turned-outfielder won his second Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards this past season. The three-time All-Star also has two Silver Sluggers and a home run title to his name, so it should be quite clear why Tatis is viewed as one of the best players in baseball.

Now that suspensions are in his rearview, Tatis is locked in as the Padres' franchise player. It would come as a shock if the team decided to trade him, especially because the right field experiment has worked out better than anybody would have hoped. However, the Padres have been forced to move off a number of superstars in recent years, largely because of financial concerns. Nobody would claim that Tatis' employment comes cheap, either.

Juan Soto, Josh Hader, and Blake Snell are a few of the expensive stars that San Diego let go. Dylan Cease could be next in free agency, and Tatis isn't safe from a departure, either. The Chicago Cubs are contenders right now, but they also have incredible depth and one of the best farm systems in baseball. They had seven top-100 prospects at the start of last year, and the majority of those youngsters have either already broken through in the majors or are close to a major league promotion.

That makes Chicago one of the few teams that could realistically pull off the unrealistic, which is having a large enough package to trade for Tatis. The Cubs could use a consolidation move to free up innings in a crowded lineup. Pairing Tatis with Pete Crow-Armstrong would make for the best defensive outfield in MLB. It is looking more and more likely that Kyle Tucker will bolt in free agency, and Tatis is one of the only right fielders who could not only replace him, but actually upgrade the position in Chicago.

The Twins continue their rebuild by shipping Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins receive: Cam Caminiti (Braves No. 1), Briggs McKenzie (Braves No. 5)

Atlanta Braves receive: Byron Buxton

The Atlanta Braves were the biggest disappointment of the 2025 MLB season. They went from championship contenders to a 76-win team over the course of the year, so it may take a big trade to get them back on track. Byron Buxton would help right the ship. Buxton has a no-trade clause, and he made it clear that he didn't want to be moved at the MLB trade deadline. However, the Twins have torn their roster down to the bones.

If the Twins look to further their rebuild, and if Buxton wants a better chance to compete for a title, then perhaps he'd waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. will likely spend more time playing the designated hitter spot, due to Marcell Ozuna's likely free agent departure and Acuna's injury history.

When healthy, Acuna and Buxton would form one of the best outfield pairings in the league, though. Buxton has been elite when he has been on the field, but unfortunately, he also struggles with injuries. Buxton has surpassed 100 games played just three times in his career, and that could dissuade the Braves from trading for him. The outfielder has had two straight relatively healthy and super productive seasons, though. He is coming off a career year and is finally reaching his potential as a former No. 1-ranked prospect.

The Dodgers add another big-name player

Los Angeles Dodgers receive: Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians receive: Zyhir Hope (Dodgers No. 2), Alex Freeland (Dodgers No. 4), Hyun Seok-Jang (Dodgers No. 21)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have eight prospects in MLB.com's top 100. The back-to-back champions will likely be a case of the rich getting richer this offseason. They, clearly, already have a championship core. Their farm system depth can be used to bring more youth to the roster, or it can be used to create a blockbuster trade.

Considering the Dodgers have shown a fondness for adding big-name players in the offseason, it has to be assumed they will use their trove of assets to add another impact veteran. Steven Kwan fits the bill for what the Dodgers need, and the team's interest in the outfielder has already been rumored.

Kwan has made two straight All-Star Games, and he has won a Gold Glove in left field during every season of his career. He'd slide right into Los Angeles' weakest spot to turn a juggernaut into something even scarier. The Cleveland Guardians reportedly almost traded Kwan to the Dodgers at the MLB trade deadline. Instead, he helped them make a late-season postseason push. Kwan trade talks have reportedly already reignited, and if the Guardians are to trade their outfielder, the Dodgers certainly have a lot to offer.