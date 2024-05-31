The Cleveland Guardians have managed to stay atop the AL Central despite not having Steven Kwan in the lineup. But as the Guardians prepare to take on the Washington Nationals, Kwan is ready to make his return.

Cleveland activated Kwan off of the injured list on Friday, the team announced. He is in the leadoff spot for the first game of their series against the Nationals. In a corresponding move, the Guardians have designated Estevan Florial for assignment.

Kwan had been out since May 6 as he battled through a hamstring injury. After a four-game rehab assignment stint, the outfielder is now ready to rejoin his Guardians teammates. Cleveland couldn't have asked for better reinforcements based off of Kwan's early 2024 production.

Through the 32 games before his injury, Kwan hit .353 with three home runs, 11 RBI and three stolen bases. If he qualified, Kwan would lead the entire league in batting average. Only David Fry, who has been a major spark plug for the Guardians, has an average above .300 in Cleveland.

At 37-19, the Guardians have been one of the best teams in baseball and hold a three-game lead of the second-place Kansas City Royals in the AL Central. Much of their success has come through their offense, which ranks third in the league with 286 runs scored.

Steven Kwan has at least 89 runs scored in each of his first two MLB campaigns. He already has 28 in 2024. While the Guardians already boast a scary lineup, Kwan will only make it trickier to face. The Nationals will get the first look when they face off on Friday.

Steven Kwan's rise to Guardians

Cleveland selected Kwan in the fifth-round of the 2018 MLB Draft. By 2022, he was the 15th-best prospect in the Guardian's organization, via MLB Pipeline. He was ready for his MLB debut.

And the outfielder didn't disappoint. Over 147 games, Kwan hit .298 with six home runs, 52 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He followed that up in 2023 by hitting .268 with five home runs, 54 RBI and 21 stolen bases. Both campaigns saw Kwan take home a Gold Glove award.

The name of Kwan's game is getting on base and making noise in the basepaths. While he won't hit for major power, Kwan has consistently hitting around the .300 mark. His early 2024 work showed he has the chance to even surpass it. Once on the bases, Kwan has the speed to make a difference. His 21 stolen bags ranked third on the team.

The Guardians are earnest in their playoff hopes and are hoping to make a deep run. They'll have to fend off the Royals to win the Central, but Cleveland believes they have what it takes to earn a spot in the postseason. Adding Steven Kwan back into the lineup only legitimizes the Guardians' aspirations more. He is a crucial part of the team's lineup and plays immaculate defense in the outfield.

There's a long way to go before the Guardians can officially call themselves the NL Central champions. But Cleveland has to like their chances now that Kwan is back.