The Cleveland Guardians have re-signed right-handed relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez on a minor league contract, which includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training, according to MLB.com's Tim Stebbins.

Hernandez spent parts of the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland, pitching a total of 43.2 innings across the three clubs and recording a 6.23 ERA with 39 strikeouts.

The 28-year-old's return to the Guardian comes after a brief stint with the team last year, where he appeared in five games and pitched seven innings. During that stretch, he posted a 3.86 ERA and struck out three batters. Most of his appearances were in low-leverage situations, with four of the five outings occurring in the ninth inning of games Cleveland was trailing.

Throughout his career, Hernandez has demonstrated the ability to generate strikeouts, averaging eight per nine innings across 299.2 MLB innings. His fastball, averaging 97.7 mph, ranks in the 97th percentile, and his splitter has held opposing hitters to a .176 batting average. However, his fastball has been more hittable, yielding a .315 average against. Overall, he carries a career MLB ERA of 5.44 with a WHIP of 1.478.

Hernandez first joined the Guardians in July 2025 after being designated for assignment by Detroit. He concluded the season in Triple-A Columbus, allowing just one run over his final 6 2/3 innings. He began his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals, spending five seasons with the team from 2020 to 2024, before joining Philadelphia to start the 2025 season.

While Hernandez is not currently on Cleveland’s 40-man roster, the Guardians’ bullpen depth could provide him with opportunities during the 2026 season, especially given the team’s history of injuries and roster adjustments.

Cleveland won the American League Central in 2025 after finishing 88-74. The team continues to seek bullpen and outfield upgrades ahead of the new season.