Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase is proclaiming his innocence after being indicted by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, for his alleged role in an MLB betting scandal. Clase’s attorney, Michael Ferrara, released a firm statement on Sunday denying the accusations, saying, “Emmanuel Clase has devoted his life to baseball and doing everything in his power to help his team win. Emmanuel is innocent of all charges and looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, both Clase and fellow Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz were indicted on fraud, conspiracy, and bribery charges for allegedly participating in a scheme to influence betting outcomes on specific pitches. Prosecutors claim the two intentionally threw balls so gamblers could wager on pitch-by-pitch prop bets and profit from inside knowledge.

The 23-page indictment alleges that Clase began the scheme in May 2023, with Ortiz joining two years later. Prosecutors say Clase facilitated communication between bettors and Ortiz and that both pitchers received payments — including $5,000 each for a rigged pitch on June 15, 2025, and $7,000 apiece for another incident on June 27. In total, the scheme allegedly netted gamblers around $450,000 in winnings.

Emmanuel Clase charged in gambling operation

“The defendants deprived the Cleveland Guardians and Major League Baseball of their honest services,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. “They defrauded online betting platforms and betrayed America’s pastime. Integrity, honesty, and fair play are part of the DNA of professional sports.”

Ortiz was arrested in Boston on Sunday and will appear in court Monday, while Clase remains out of custody. Both face up to 65 years in prison if convicted on all counts — including wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to influence sporting events.

Ortiz’s attorney, Chris Georgalis, also denied the allegations, saying his client “has never, and would never, improperly influence a game.” He added that the government’s case is “weak and circumstantial.”

Major League Baseball confirmed that it has cooperated fully with federal authorities since the investigation began. “We are aware of the indictment and today’s arrest, and our investigation is ongoing,” MLB said in a statement.

Clase, a three-time All-Star and two-time Reliever of the Year, was one of baseball’s top closers before being placed on leave by MLB in July when irregular betting patterns were flagged. His legal team remains confident that the case against him will not hold up.