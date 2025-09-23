The Cleveland Guardians' remarkable 10-game winning streak was finally halted on Sunday with a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Despite the defeat, the Guardians now find themselves just one game behind the Detroit Tigers for the AL Central lead. On the heels of their scorching run, Cleveland's president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, joined MLB Now on Tuesday to discuss the club. The show shared Antonetti's insight into their run via X, formerly Twitter.

The @CleGuardians are 1 GB of the AL Central after going 15-2 in their last 17 games 🤯 President of Baseball Ops. Chris Antonetti joins BK to share insight into the organization's mindset during this incredible run. MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/28zFAdAIoV — MLB Now (@MLBNow) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The @CleGuardians are 1 GB of the AL Central after going 15-2 in their last 17 games 🤯,” posted the show on Tuesday. “President of Baseball Ops. Chris Antonetti joins BK to share insight into the organization's mindset during this incredible run.”

The 10-game winning streak and 15-2 form in their last 17 have shown just how dangerous the Guardians can be. It feels as if a lot of fans have forgotten that it was Cleveland who played the New York Yankees for the AL pennant last season. However, Antonetti, general manager Mike Chernoff, manager Stephen Vogt, and their roster have not. Now, the Guards stand just a game behind Detroit ahead of their series opener on Tuesday. Can the Guardians overtake the Tigers and claim the division crown?

Article Continues Below

Will Guardians catch Tigers and win AL Central?

The Guardians' ten wins in a row included a sweep of the Tigers in Detroit. For most of this season, Detroit has sat at the top of the AL Central. Now, Cleveland's unbelievable form as of late has not only put them within a whisper of their second straight division title, but also in possession of one of the AL's Wild Card spots.

At the moment, the Guardians would play the Tigers at Comerica Park once again in the Wild Card round. Last season, Cleveland defeated their division rivals in the ALDS. The same story could play out once again this October. Can the roster that Antonetti and Chernoff built for Vogt make it to the next level? If so, a long-awaited reappearance in the World Series could happen for the Guardians in just a few weeks.