No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones delivered one of the most explosive offensive performances of college basketball by dismantling Alcorn State 132-68 on Wednesday and rewriting multiple record books in the process.

The Cyclones improved to 8-0 while setting a new program scoring record, their 64-point margin also tied for the fifth-largest in school history.

“Iowa State men's basketball became the first team in Division I history to: score 130+ points, make 20+ threes, shoot 70% from the field, shoot 70% from three…all in the same game,” OptaSTATS posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The night belonged to sophomore forward Milan Momcilovic, who caught fire immediately and never cooled off. Momcilovic made his first eight shots from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, igniting an Iowa State team. His shooting barrage also helped the Cyclones make history at the national level.

The record statement underscored just how unprecedented Iowa State’s efficiency was. Despite the dominant numbers, head coach T.J. Otzelberger made it clear that the team isn't big on chasing records but playing with “standards.”

“It’s great for our guys because of the work they put in,” said Otzelberger in the post-game press conference. “We’re not in this to break records, we want to play to a standard and play the best we can every possession. It’s great to see some of our guys gain confidence and shoot the ball the way they are…For the work they’ve put in, they should feel good about how they shared the ball and how they shot it. Now we need to keep getting better at doing it.”

The Cyclones were once again without star point guard Tamin Lipsey, who missed the game due to a groin injury, which he suffered last week, but even without Lipsey, Iowa State’s depth shone. Jamarion Batemon scored 26 points, while Joshua Jefferson added 24 for the Iowa State.

With a top-ranked showdown at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0) looming on Saturday, Iowa State heads into its biggest test of the season with confidence surging, and with the kind of offensive momentum few teams in the country can match.