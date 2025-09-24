The Cleveland Guardians’ matchup with the Detroit Tigers turned frightening when David Fry went down after a pitch from Tarik Skubal struck him in the face. The Guardians designated hitter left the game immediately as trainers rushed to his aid. Fans inside Progressive Field watched in silence, and players from both sides paused in shock. What began as an important Guardians-Tigers showdown quickly shifted into a night centered on Fry’s health.

The Guardians released an update on Wednesday confirming that imaging and clinical tests showed Fry sustained multiple, minimally displaced fractures to the left side of his face and nose. The team noted that the injury requires close monitoring with serial assessments, but surgery will not be necessary. Doctors expect Fry to make a full recovery within six to eight weeks. Cleveland added that Fry had already been discharged from the Cleveland Clinic and was resting comfortably.

Article Continues Below

Manager Stephen Vogt offered further reassurance after speaking with medical staff. “He’s doing OK, he’s in good spirits,” Vogt said. “He’s upright, he’s alert.” His comments brought relief across the clubhouse and to fans who feared the worst when Fry left the field.

Losing David Fry at this point in the year is a setback, especially with the division race tightening. Vogt stressed, however, that Fry’s health comes before any push in the standings.

Tarik Skubal pitched with his usual intensity for the Tigers, but his outing faded into the background once the ball struck Fry. The Guardians-Tigers rivalry has carried plenty of drama, yet this moment reminded everyone that the sport stops for player safety. As Fry begins his recovery, the Guardians will focus on supporting him both on and off the field.