The Cleveland Guardians experienced a tense opening in the AL Wild Card Series when rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter, making his MLB debut, misplayed the first ball ever hit to him in the postseason. The fly ball came off the bat of Gleyber Torres, who reached safely after the drop. The error also allowed Parker Meadows to advance to second base, setting up early trouble in front of the home crowd during the Tigers-Guardians matchup.

Tough start for the Guardians as Chase DeLauter dropped the first ball ever hit to him in an MLB game 👀pic.twitter.com/fbECPpQgsw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the shaky start, the Guardians avoided disaster. Starting pitcher Tanner Bibee responded with poise. After DeLauter’s miscue, Bibee struck out three consecutive hitters to end the inning. The moment eased the tension and gave the Guardians the chance to reset. What could have been a crushing blow instead became a learning moment for the rookie, as Bibee and DeLauter later shared a laugh about the play once the danger had passed.

Article Continues Below

Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter are able to laugh about his first inning error now that the Guardians escaped without allowing a run pic.twitter.com/HwOg9sOctX — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 1, 2025

For DeLauter, the play marked a bittersweet introduction to the MLB postseason spotlight. Every rookie faces a welcome-to-the-show moment, but his came with an error under October pressure. Still, teammates and coaches offered support, showing the camaraderie the Guardians hope will carry them deeper into the playoffs.

The Tigers-Guardians rivalry in this AL Wild Card Series already carries weight, and every mistake feels magnified. For now, the rookie’s error is a footnote rather than a headline. If the Guardians advance, the story could transform into a reminder of how quickly baseball fortunes can shift. What matters most is how Chase DeLauter responds the next time the ball finds his glove in October.