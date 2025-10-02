The Cleveland Guardians are looking to continue their Game 2 performance during Thursday's Game 3 against the Detroit Tigers. While rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter did not start Game 2 for the Guardians, he still made an impact in the win. With both AL Central rivals knotted a one game apiece, Thursday's Game 3 will decide who advances to play the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. DeLauter is continuing to do his part. The rookie notched his first MLB hit, a single into right field, during the second inning of Thursday's Game 3, according to MLB on X, formerly Twitter.

“Chase DeLauter's first Major League hit comes in the #Postseason!” posted the league's account on Thursday.

Despite being tied at 1 with the Tigers, it's still only the fourth inning. There's still time for the Guardians' bats to wake up, much like DeLauter's has. If the rookie can register a couple more knocks, it should help Cleveland's offense get back to its Game 2 form. If the lineup can do that, then a road trip to Seattle will await the Guards after a Game 3 win. Can the AL Central champions come back and clinch a spot to face their Western counterparts in a few days?

Can Guardians clinch Wild Card Round Game 3 over Tigers?

In October, teams need all the help they can get. From any source. The Guardians have been one of the MLB's most resourceful teams, finding contributors from all over the major leagues in addition to their minor league system. DeLauter and fellow rookie outfielder George Valera are just two of the latest promotions to make an impact. Now, more will be needed from young players like DeLauter to help Cleveland get back to the ALDS.

Last season's run to the ALCS was seen as a surprise by many, including some in the Guardians' fanbase. However, Cleveland's choice to hire first-time manager Stephen Vogt has paid off. The second-year skipper helped guide his squad back from 15.5 games down in July to win the division. Now, he'll look to lead them from a 1-0 Wild Card Round deficit to get them back to the heights they reached last October. Can the Guards finish the job and continue to keep their postseason dreams alive?