The Detroit Tigers battled the Cleveland Guardians in a tense contest, but the spotlight shifted when a 99 mph pitch from Tarik Skubal struck David Fry in the face. The Guardians designated hitter left the game and doctors later diagnosed him with a broken nose and facial fractures. Skubal started for the Tigers, and after the game he confirmed that he texted Fry to check on him. The Guardians-Tigers matchup carried playoff weight, but Fry’s health took center stage.

Evan Woodberry of MLive Media Group reported that Skubal sent Fry a message soon after the final out. “I’ve already reached out to him. I’m sure his phone’s blowing up. I just want to make sure he’s all right,” Skubal said. He explained that Fry looked responsive as he left the field, but he still wanted direct contact. Skubal emphasized that checking on Fry mattered more than any stat line.

The Guardians announced that Fry suffered facial fractures, forcing him out at a critical point in the season. Cleveland now faces the challenge of reshaping its lineup as the AL Central race tightens. The Tigers continue to rely on Tarik Skubal as their ace, but the night placed more focus on Fry than on Detroit’s push in the standings.

Skubal told reporters that he expected to hear back from Fry later that night or the next morning. “There are things that are bigger than the game, and his health is more important than a baseball game,” he said. His statement shifted the tone from rivalry to concern, showing how players respond when danger interrupts competition.

Both teams now adjust as the season winds down. The Tigers fight to stabilize their run, and the Guardians regroup while David Fry recovers. The game carried weight in the standings, but Fry’s injury defined it. Skubal acted quickly to send his message, and his response highlighted the respect that binds competitors even when division races hang in the balance.