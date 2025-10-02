The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-1 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. Cleveland and Detroit were tied 1-1 for most of the game before the Guardians' offense found its rhythm in the 8th inning, ultimately scoring five unanswered runs. Infielder Bryan Rocchio got the scoring started in the inning with a solo home run — something Jose Ramirez reportedly predicted, according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

“As Rocchio approached the plate, Ramírez made a prediction to anyone within earshot in the dugout,” Meisel wrote in a recent article. “He called the home run.”

According to Meisel, Ramirez had previously told Rocchio to treat Tigers relief pitcher Troy Melton's cutter as if it is a fastball as opposed to a slider. Rocchio was clearly ready for the pitch, sending it into the bleachers at Progressive Field.

Video via MLB:

The home run kicked off a huge inning, one that later saw Bo Naylor also smash a home run. The inning changed the momentum of the series. Before Rocchio's home run, the Guardians' offense had struggled to find any kind of rhythm. They struggled in Game 1 and for most of Game 2.

Perhaps Wednesday's 8th inning outburst will carry over into Thursday's crucial Game 3. The winner of the contest will advance to the American League Division Series to play the Seattle Mariners.

Thursday's first pitch is scheduled for 3:08 PM EST in Cleveland at Progressive Field. Jose Ramirez, Bryan Rocchio and the Guardians will look to take care of business and clinch a series victory against their American League Central rival.