The Cleveland Guardians dealt with a lot of drama in the second half of the 2025 season. Cleveland made it into the Major League Baseball playoffs, even if the Detroit Tigers sent them home. However, the gambling investigation into Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz is the story of the season. Both relievers had their MLB Winter League applications turned down..

The Guardians sent Clase and Ortiz away from the clubhouse when MLB started a gambling investigation concerning both of them. Missing both in the bullpen held Cleveland back and played a part in their abbreviated playoff run. As the Guardians kick off their offseason, players have a chance to keep their skills sharp in the Winter League down in the Dominican Republic.

While players from around the league will participate in the Dominican Winter League, Clase and Ortiz will not join them. According to Cleveland.com reporter Joe Noga, the league turned them away because of the investigation.

“The league, it turns out, came out and denied them their applications to play, basically rejecting them from being added to their team’s roster despite them having worked out and been ready to go,” Noga said.

Both Clase and Ortiz are waiting for MLB to come to a conclusion and end its gambling investigation. However, hefty suspensions are likely as the league sends a message to players around the country. Unfortunately for the relievers, it means that they will have to wait to get back onto the mound and play in organized games.

Despite the investigation, Clase and Ortiz hold value around the league. Depending on how things end, the Guardians have some big decisions to make this offseason. However, Cleveland's bullpen missing out on the Dominican Winter League may only be the beginning. For now, though, all they can do is wait for the investigation to come to a close.