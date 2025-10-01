The Cleveland Guardians entered Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series against the Detroit Tigers up against it. Tarik Skubal made history in Game 1, helping Detroit take a 1-0 series lead. Since Major League Baseball implemented the new, three-game wild card series (2022), only twice before had a team that lost Game 1 even forced a decisive Game 3.

You can add the Guardians to that list now.

Cleveland defeated their division rival 6-1 on Wednesday. However, the final score was by no means indicative of how the game actually played out.

Through seven innings, the score was tied 1-1. But it was the Tigers that had littered the base path with runners. Detroit had 13 baserunners in the loss and finished the game 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Meanwhile, the Guardians could not get anything going. They did not even have a base runner past first base until the eighth. But in the penultimate frame, Cleveland exploded for five runs.

Nine-hole hitter Brayan Rocchio hit a solo jack with one out, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead. That opened the floodgates.

Article Continues Below

Steven Kwan then doubled, followed by an RBI double from Daniel Schneemann. After Jose Ramirez was intentionally walked, Bo Naylor hit a three-run home run, breaking the game open.

The Guardians had three plate appearances with runners in scoring position, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run.

It was a game of missed opportunities for Detroit.

Now, all eyes turn to Thursday afternoon's matinee. The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi to the bump. He will be opposed by Jack Flaherty. The winner of Game 3 will square off with the Seattle Mariners in the AL Divisional Series.