The Detroit Tigers find themselves facing elimination after a Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, but much of the postgame conversation centered on manager AJ Hinch and his decision to pinch-hit for Riley Greene in the seventh inning. Hinch clarified afterward that the call was based on matchups and not a slight toward his star outfielder. Hinch turned to right fielder Jahmai Jones, a 28-year-old who hit .287 this season in 129 at-bats, to take the at-bat in the situation.

WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli took to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a video of Hinch explaining his decision in the Game 2 postgame press conference.

“The pinch hit was really more about Jahmai Jones,” AJ Hinch said. “It was not a knock on Riley… it’s a competition, one-on-one, and they won a lot of them.”

At the time, the score was tied 1-1 with runners on the corners. The former Houston Astros manager sent up Jones, who struck out, before Andy Ibanez flied out to end the seventh-inning threat. The Guardians seized control in the eighth and went on to win 6-1, evening the AL Wild Card series at one game apiece heading into a decisive Game 3.

Statistically, the move reflected the manager’s reputation for analytical thinking. Greene has struggled at times against left-handed pitching, but his overall production was undeniable. He hit .258 with 155 hits, 36 home runs, 111 RBIs, and 84 runs scored across 157 games this season. Jones, meanwhile, posted a .287 average with 37 hits, 7 homers, 23 RBIs, and 21 runs scored in 72 games. He also entered October on a hot streak, hitting .424 with 14 hits, 3 homers, 8 RBIs, and 10 runs scored in 18 games in September. Still, Greene remains the club's most dangerous overall bat, and that context made the decision to lift him in a crucial spot all the more debated.

Reaction to Hinch’s call was mixed. Some fans defended the matchup-based reasoning, while others criticized the decision as over-managing in a critical spot. The Tigers lineup decisions have faced criticism all season, especially after the team squandered a 15.5-game division lead. That collapse allowed the Guardians to storm back and capture the AL Central, adding even more pressure on every managerial move as the series now comes down to a decisive Game 3.