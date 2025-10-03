When you think of classic sports movies, Major League needs to be mentioned with the greats. Major League and Major League 2 gave fans a sense of what it was like to play for a major league baseball team in a comedic way. Charlie Sheen, among others, starred in the two movies as players for the Cleveland Indians, who are now the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians' season ended in a loss to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card.

Charlie Sheen has had a “wild” acting career, but his role in these two movies was well done. He played a pitcher named Ricky Vaughn, who was a convict who tried out for the team after his release from prison. After making the roster, he became the team's closing pitcher and was known for his punk appearance and his walk-out song, “Wild Thing,” a song by X.

Sheen recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and was asked about his pitching speed.

Here is the short conversation between Eisen and Sheen.

Eisen: “True or False, producers from ‘Major League’ moved the mound up 10 feet to make your fastball appear to go faster?”

Sheen: “Oh my god … very false.”

Eisen: “So Ricky Vaughn was really bringing it?”

Sheen: “60.6, absolutely, come on, yeah. And I probably topped out at 84 or 85. But that was enough to create that 98 plus.”

Sheen would later talk about how he would throw a ton of pitches while filming for the movie, and would do all the things that major league pitchers would do in between starts.

“I wasn't a part of a five-man rotation,” Sheen said. “I didn't have any rest days. I would throw 150 pitches until 3:00 in the morning and then come back the next day and throw 100 more. That is just how the schedule was built.”

You can watch the entire conversation on the Rich Eisen Show platforms on Disney and ESPN.