While the Cleveland Guardians are riding high after not only defeating the Detroit Tigers but officially taking over the lead in the AL Central following a harrowing journey from the cellar to the penthouse, their success came with a major damper following a scary injury to designated hitter David Fry.

Taking the plate at the bottom of the sixth with a man of first and third with no outs, Fry worked the count to 2-1, but when Tigers All-Star pitcher Tarik Skubal blazed a 99-mile-per-hour heater away from the bunting DH in an attempt to keep him honest, the ball went awry, ricocheting off the bat before blasting the hitter in the face, dropping him to the ground in clear pain.

David Fry was just hit in the face by a Tarik Skubal fastball while trying to bunt. Prayers for a speedy recovery for Fry. pic.twitter.com/tYgJNdQdsQ — Cardinals Dude (@Turn2Dude) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Somehow, Fry was able to walk off the field on his own power after taking the pitch, being carted out of the stadium presumably to an ambulance, where he was driven to Lutheran Medical Center for further testing on his face, according to Detroit reporter Chris McCosky.

With Fry out, the Guardians turned to George Valera to take his place, who got one at bat and did nothing with it. Fortunately, that didn't really matter, as in the end, Skubal got the loss for the Tigers despite having the best recording in the AL coming out of the All-Star game, and the Guiardians now control their destiny, with a chance to represent the division if they win out, or at least win more than Detroit before the regular season comes to an end.