The Cleveland Guardians are off to an impressive start and are holding on to a 1.5-game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central. They are fresh off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins, so they are trending in the right direction.

However, they have been playing without Steven Kwan lately. The Guardians star has been nursing a hamstring injury and hasn't played since May 4. However, he is trending in the right direction and is headed for a rehab appearance sometime soon, per the injury report from MLB.com.

‘Kwan has been asymptomatic while running and taking batting practice on the field. As long as that continues, Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the hope is that Kwan could begin his rehab assignment in seven to 10 days.'

Steven Kwan nearing return for Guardians

So, another 7-to-10 days until Kwan is ready for a rehab assignment, which is encouraging for the Guardians as they await to get him back on the field.

Even without Kwan for the past two weeks, the Guardians have been able to win games and stay on top of the AL Central.

Steven Kwan was in the midst of a breakout for Guardians. Before the injury, Kwan was rolling on all cylinders. He has a .353 batting average with three home runs, 11 RBI, and 28 runs scored. So, getting him back would be a big boost for Cleveland. In 2023, Kwan hit .268 with five home runs and 54 RBI, so his 2024 numbers were already well on pace to shatter all of those.

In other Guardians injury news, top-ranked prospect Chase DeLauter, who suffered a foot fracture, is progressing: ‘The Guardians' No. 1 prospect has resumed baseball activities now that it is official he does not need to undergo surgery on his left foot. He's already started hitting on the field and is waiting to begin a running progression before he can get back into game action.'

Assuming Kwan gets to a rehab assignment sometime over the next 7-to-10 days, he should be on pace to return by the beginning of June. Antonetti also admitted Kwan is on a “good path” (h/t Joe Noga of cleveland.com).

“Tomorrow I think he’ll progress to some outfield drills, so he’s on a good path. We’re going to have to build up his running volume and game volume from there,” Antonetti said. “But thankfully he’s progressed pretty well and I think he’s still on track for that initial timeframe.”

The Guardians face the New York Mets for three games before a six-game West Coast road trip against the Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies as the month of May comes to an end. Monitoring the status of Steven Kwan will be worth watching for the Guardians.