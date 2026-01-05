Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll made it clear following the team’s Week 18 win that he has no plans to step away from coaching, despite overseeing the worst season of his NFL career. After a 14–12 win over the Kansas City Chiefs ended a 10-game losing streak, Carroll said he wants to return in 2026 and dismissed any suggestion of retirement.

When asked about returning next season, Carroll replied:

“Of course, sure, of course.”

Regarding retirement, the 74-year-old coach, the oldest in NFL history, said:

“Nobody’s talked to me about that. I haven’t said a word to anybody.”

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Saturday that Carroll, whom the Las Vegas' hired this past offseason, was expected to be “one-and-done” as head coach, with his departure possibly coming through retirement or termination.

Approaching the season finale, the Raiders had already secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after losing to the New York Giants in Week 17. Sunday’s win closed a 3–14 season, tied for the league’s worst record and the lowest finish of Carroll’s 19-year head coaching career.

The game against Kansas City was emblematic of Las Vegas’ season. Quarterback Geno Smith was inactive, leaving Kenny Pickett to start at quarterback. Pickett completed just 1 of 4 passes for 3 yards and threw an interception before Aidan O’Connell took over in the second quarter. O’Connell, activated from injured reserve in November after a wrist injury, finished 10-of-22 for 102 yards in his only appearance of the season.

The contest featured no offensive touchdowns. Daniel Carlson was responsible for all of the Raiders' scoring, converting four field goals. His 60-yard kick with eight seconds remaining was the longest of his career and clinched the win.

The broader context of the season remains grim. Las Vegas finished last in the NFL in rushing offense and struggled to establish consistency on offense. The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in November. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty entered Week 18 with 888 rushing yards and 339 receiving yards and finished the year 25 yards short of 1,000 rushing yards despite scoring 10 total touchdowns.

Quarterback play also failed to stabilize. Smith, acquired via trade from the Seattle Seahawks, threw 17 interceptions this season and did not approach his previous Pro Bowl form. PFSN’s Offense Impact Metric ranked Las Vegas as the second-worst offense in the league, with a 56.5 rating.

At 75 next year, Carroll’s return to the Raiders is uncertain. He began his NFL coaching career in 1994 with the New York Jets, where he went 6–10 in his only season before being let go. Carroll then took over the New England Patriots in 1997, winning 27 games over three seasons and making the playoffs twice. He later coached at USC from 2001 to 2009 before returning to the NFL as the head coach of Seattle in 2010. During his 14 seasons with the Seahawks, he led the team to 10 playoff appearances, multiple NFC West titles, two NFC championships, and a Super Bowl victory in 2013.

Las Vegas minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have a significant role in the coaching search alongside general manager John Spytek.