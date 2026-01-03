Following a historic comeback to win the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians ran out of gas in the AL Wild Card round. They lost the series to a Detroit Tigers team that they surpassed to capture the division crown. Now winners of two AL Central titles in a row, the Guardians will certainly look to make it three in a row.

Furthermore, Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, General Manager Mike Chernoff, and the team's front office recognize that manager Stephen Vogt needs reinforcements. However, the team's limited budget could make that goal a tough ask. The best way for Cleveland to improve would be via trade. Their biggest trade piece? Probably All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan.

Kwan is the Guardians' dynamite leadoff hitter, one of the majors' best contact hitters. He plays a serviceable left field as well. The veteran outfielder would be a tremendous addition to any of Cleveland's postseason rivals, including the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Detroit Tigers. Not to mention a host of NL contenders as well. So, will the Guardians decide to strengthen a rival to enhance their chances at a World Series trophy a few years in the future?

Trading Steven Kwan could bolster the Guardians' future title hopes

Even with Kwan at the top of it, the Guardians' lineup is one of the weakest in the major leagues. Kwan and star third baseman Jose Ramirez are the only two proven offensive threats in their starting nine. While youngsters like first baseman Kyle Manzardo, designated hitter C.J. Kayfus, and center fielder Chase DeLauter look to prove themselves at the major league level, it will be up to Kwan and Ramirez to lead Cleveland's offense.

However, trading Kwan could net the Guardians an even better long-term piece to add to their roster. While the offense features a lot of unproven young talent, the starting rotation has a host of young arms that took the next step last season. A plethora of young offensive talent, like the Yankees' Spencer Jones or the Tigers' Jace Jung, could help bolster Cleveland's lineup for a much longer period of time.

While moving Kwan would certainly hurt the Guardians' chances at a third straight AL Central title, Antonetti and the front office's focus is simultaneously on the long-term outlook of the major league roster. They are more than willing to trade a division crown this season for sustained postseason success over the next five to ten years. Will they decide to move Kwan to maximize that future? Or run it back at least one more time in 2026? In any case, don't be surprised to see Cleveland work to compete for another playoff berth next summer.