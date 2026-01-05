The New Orleans Saints’ 2025-26 season ended far from where the franchise hoped, but for veteran defensive end Cam Jordan, the year still carried meaning and even some joy despite a 6-11 finish.

At 36 years old, Jordan wrapped up his 15th NFL season by recording 10.5 sacks, including one in the Week 18 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. That milestone sack was historic, giving Jordan seven seasons with double-digit sacks the most in Saints franchise history and placing him among just 22 players in NFL history to reach that mark.

Following the season finale, Jordan addressed his future candidly. Set to become an unrestricted free agent, he acknowledged that returning for a 16th season is possible, though not guaranteed.

“I said ‘get me through 15 [season]' and we’ll see where it takes us. Then it’ll be just if the numbers make sense,” said Jordan. “Again, we've been trying to push the the young narrative for a couple years. Chase is a hell of a player. We got 10 sacks. Carl's a hell of a player. So, it just just depends on where we go. I think that my play dictates who I am and who I've always been.”

Jordan made it clear that performance isn’t his concern, the appreciation is. When asked if he still managed to enjoy a difficult season, his response perfectly summed up his mindset.

“I have fun hitting people. It's the name of the game,” Jordan added. “I've never not had fun hitting people. Now again, it just if you're not feeling appreciated, then sometimes you have to go where you're appreciated. I think that in the end of days, I've appreciated every moment I've ever had in New Orleans, and I foresee myself playing I don't know how many more years, but again, physically I feel like I'm primed for a longer career.”

Despite the Saints falling 19-17 to Atlanta, the effort level never wavered. Injuries ravaged the roster, forcing the offense to rely on rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and a patchwork group of contributors. Even then, New Orleans pushed the Falcons to the brink in a game that ultimately helped Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure the NFC South.

There are no moral victories in the NFL, but Jordan’s comments reflected a veteran who still believes in his body, his production, and the locker room around him. Whether that future includes another season in New Orleans remains uncertain, but Jordan made one thing clear — as long as he’s playing, he’s still having fun doing it.