The Detroit Tigers are having an excellent season, currently possessing the best record in the American League. It has gone so well that Detroit has posted record numbers they have not seen in years. Now, they hope to sustain the momentum they have built over the first half of the season.

But there is a fatal flaw that could derail everything they have worked for, and the Tigers' trade deadline deals might involve fixing this issue. This flaw is something they must address at or before the MLB trade deadline to ensure success beyond the regular season. There might need to be a Tigers trade to ensure that it happens.

Some would look at the season that Detroit is having and think everything is going great. After all, they are 59-38 and currently lead the American League Central by a staggering 11.5 games. Additionally, they lead the Houston Astros by 2 1/2 games for the best record in the AL. Despite getting swept by the Seattle Mariners last weekend, Detroit still has a dominant lead.

Their hitting has been excellent, with the Tigers ranking 10th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, sixth in runs, eighth in home runs, and sixth in slugging percentage. Riley Greene is having a fantastic season, batting .284 with 24 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 23 runs. Also, Spencer Torkelson has been good, batting .234 with 21 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 55 runs. Gleyber Torres has been solid for the Tigers, hitting .281 with nine home runs, 45 RBIs, and 51 runs. Despite Kerry Carpenter being on the injured list, he has also been productive when healthy, batting .257 with 16 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 40 runs.

The starting pitching has also been great. So far, Tarik Skubal has been the dominant starter, going 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 19 starts. His performance has been off the charts. Casey Mize has also returned to form, going 9-3 with a 3.15 ERA while finding his form. Meanwhile, Reese Olson has also been tough to hit, going 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA.

While the Tigers have a great hitting team and a strong rotation, their bullpen has been a weakness. Alarmingly, they are 21st in bullpen team ERA. This is not surprising, considering the initial plan. When the Tigers began the season, they tentatively had Jason Foley pencilled in as their closer. Last season, Foley was respectable, going 3-6 with a 3.15 ERA and 28 saves in 32 chances. Unfortunately, Foley's season is over as he has dealt with a shoulder strain that limited his ability to pitch.

Tyler Houlton was seen as another option to close after going 7-2 with a 2.19 ERA and eight saves last season. So far, his 2025 campaign as the closer has been a complete disaster, as he has blown all three save opportunities. Will Vest has currently been the closer, but he has been inconsistent, going 5-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 15 saves in 19 chances.

Detroit needs a closer. Ultimately, they have a big need that needs to be sorely addressed at the MLB trade deadline. Ryan Helsley would be the perfect fit in Motown.

Ryan Helsley could fix a major flaw

Helsley continues to make his mark, achieving 100 career saves recently. This season, he is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 19 saves in 24 chances. While those numbers are not significantly better than Detroit's, it's noteworthy to realize that he was elite in 2024. Helsley went 7-4 with a 2.04 ERA and 49 saves with just four blown saves. That makes him a perfect Tigers trade deadline contender.

Helsley has been in trade rumors for a while now. Although the St. Louis Cardinals are in the wildcard hunt, there still might be an incentive to trade their current closer. Helsley is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025 season. Additionally, the Cards have a potential emerging closer in Phil Maton, who has closed two games. Riley O'Brien also has had a great season, going 0-0 with a 2.01 ERA, and is certainly a candidate for a breakout season.

If the Tigers trade for Helsley, they would likely have to surrender some high-end prospects and potentially a solid hitter. Any Tigers trades involving Helsley will likely cost a pretty penny, and they would likely have to extend him or risk losing him in free agency.

Helsley would be a great option for the Detroit bullpen. If they are able to deliver a trade and sign, they would have him to pair with Foley next season when the injured closer returns. However, for now, the Tigers need a strong closer who can successfully finish games. When the playoffs begin, the Tigers will likely face off against the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, or New York Yankees. All three of those teams possess dangerous lineups that could turn the game on its head. Consequently, not having an elite closer like Helsley could see Detroit fall early in the playoffs.