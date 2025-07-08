The Detroit Tigers are off to a tremendous start this season. And they achieved a feat following Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Detroit hasn't had much success in the last decade, posting two winning seasons in the last 10 seasons. They haven't returned to the World Series since 2012, as their playoff presence has been less frequent.

But their 5-1 victory over the Rays was a great sign for the team moving forward this season. Holding a 2-1 lead after three innings, they scored the last three runs of the game to secure the home win.

Following the game, they now have a record that is 24 games over the .500 winning percentage. This is the first time they have done this since 2013.

How Tigers played against Rays

It was a solid win for the Tigers to get over the Rays, boasting a strong 31-14 record at home.

Detroit made great plays on both sides of the ball to take down its conference opponent. They landed nine hits after 33 at-bats, which includes three home runs. Javier Baez, Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry were the players to get the homers throughout the game.

The Tigers' bullpen did an excellent job at limiting the Rays' offense, holding them to five hits in 30 at-bats for just one run. Keider Montero earned the win on the team's behalf, being on the mound for six innings as he struck out four batters while conceding four hits and the lone run.

Detroit improved to a 58-34 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the AL Central Division standings. They are 14 games above the Minnesota Twins and 14.5 games above the Kansas City Royals. It's a big sign of things to come this season for the squad as they make their case as a playoff contender.

The Tigers will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Rays. The contest will take place on July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET.