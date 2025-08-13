During a Kansas City Chiefs practice, QB Patrick Mahomes attempted to dunk over RB Kareem Hunt playfully. It was some light-hearted teasing amid a highly charged practice in preparation for the season.

Afterward, Hunt responded to Mahomes on social media in the most playful way imaginable. Essentially, Hunt called out Mahomes' jumping abilities.

“There’s a reason we have on football jersey you don’t have that in you!“ Hunt said.

There’s a reason we have on football jersey you don’t have that in you!🚮🥱 https://t.co/Big6LbSFsn — Kareemhunt3⃣ (@Kareemhunt7) August 12, 2025

Some jovial banter to contrast the recent skirmish during training camp, Travis Kelce had to break up. Much like Kelce, Hunt is eyeing another shot at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are looking to redeem themselves after their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Altogether, the Chiefs are still one of the best teams in the NFL. The core group of Mahomes, Kelce, and Hunt remains intact and has much to look forward to.

As for Hunt, he rushed for 728 yards and had seven touchdowns on 200 carries in 13 games. He's been in the NFL for eight years.

Article Continues Below

In 2017, Hunt was drafted by the Chiefs and had a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2023, before returning to the Chiefs in 2024.

The Chiefs' offensive dynamic duo

In many ways, Mahomes and Hunt feed well off one another. Upon Hunt's return to the Chiefs, Mahomes saw it as an opportunity for him to get back to form.

Furthermore, Mahomes, along with coach Andy Reid, celebrated it as an example of redemption. In 2018, Hunt was cut from the team due to domestic violence.

Over time, both have developed a strong friendship, with Hunt even attending Mahomes' wedding to Brittney Matthews in 2022. It's safe to say that their friendship has only gotten stronger since Hunt came back to Kansas City.

If all goes well, that bond will translate into on-field success.