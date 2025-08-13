The New York Mets have been struggling lately, but Pete Alonso gave the fans a reason to cheer on Tuesday. His third-inning homer off Spencer Strider put him past Darryl Strawberry on the franchise's all-time homers list. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Alonso joins Manny Machado, Mike Trout, and Giancarlo Stanton in unique MLB history.

“Pete Alonso is now the Mets’ all-time HR leader. The only other active players who lead a franchise all-time in homers are Mike Trout, Angels, Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins, and Manny Machado, Padres,” Langs reported.

Stanton is the only player on the list not currently on the team he holds the franchise record for. After hitting 267 home runs with the Miami Marlins, he was traded to the New York Yankees. His Miami record still stands, 133 more than Dan Uggla in second. The current Marlin closest to the record is Kyle Stowers with just 27.

Trout has the most homers on his team of any of these four active players with 398. He has 99 more home runs than Tim Salmon, who previously held the record. Jo Adell, with 63 homers, in 35th place, is the closest to Trout among his current teammates. Earlier this season, he became the third player in Angels history to reach 1,000 RBIs.

Manny Machado spent the first seven years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. But late in his sixth season with the Padres, he broke their home-run record with his 164th smash. He passed Nate Colbert to snag the record. Fernando Tatis Jr is at 144 and could be second behind Machado next season.

Who is close to making the same history Pete Alonso did with the Mets?

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a solo home run
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Mets' record was attainable for Alonso in just seven seasons. He only failed to reach 34 homers once, in the 60-game 2020 season, which helped his chase. Other attainable records come from similarly young franchises, like the Toronto Blue Jays. Carlos Delgado, a former Met, has the Toronto record with 336. Vladimir Guerrero Jr is at 179, tied with Jesse Barfield for seventh. But with a 14-year contract, he could make a move.

Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte is 63 homers behind Luis Gonzalez for the most in Arizona history. Brandon Lowe has 149, which is 112 behind Evan Longoria in Rays history and third on the list. Mookie Betts has 144 with the Dodgers, and Shohei Ohtani has 96. Long-term contracts could help them get to Duke Snider's 389, which is the franchise record.

