The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long, and a couple of weeks ago, they had the best record in baseball by a few games. That is no longer the case. The Tigers are experiencing their worst stretch of the season as they have lost nine of their last 10 games. The most recent loss came against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, and it was the final game of a three-game series. The Tigers got swept.

Detroit still has a healthy lead in the AL Central, but it is dwindling fast. Shortly before the All-Star break, the Tigers had a 15-game cushion in their divison. Now, the lead is down to eight games. They need to turn things around, and they need to do it quickly.

Up next for the Tigers is the Toronto Blue Jays, who are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now. The two teams will play four games in Detroit, and while it won't be an easy series, Detroit is just looking forward to a fresh start.

“Funny how it works, right,” Matt Vierling said after the sweep to the Pirates, according to an article from The Detroit News. “It's a good testament to just getting up and moving on. It's a new day and the biggest thing, it's a new series. Regardless of what's happened these past couple, we have to move on. We know they've been playing good baseball, but it's a new series and that's awesome for us. We get a new start.”

Following the sweep to Pittsburgh, the Tigers are now 60-43 on the season. They are in a fine spot, but it just goes to show how quickly things can change. It feels like yesterday that Detroit was sitting at 59-34 with a massive lead in the division, and now, that lead has been nearly cut in half.

Game 1 between the Tigers and Blue Jays will go down on Thursday at 6:40 ET from Comerica Park in Detroit, and the game will be airing on MLB Network. Reese Olson will be on the mound for Detroit, and Eric Lauer will get the start for Toronto.