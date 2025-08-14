It has been a tough preseason with defensive injuries for the Baltimore Ravens. However, one defender jumped to the forefront. And he is one of two roster hopefuls who improved their stock after the win over the Colts in the preseason opener.

Edge rusher Mike Green, a second-round pick, opened plenty of eyes in his first game experience, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Spoke with someone on the #Ravens’ staff about rookie DE Mike Green: “He just knows how to get to the QB.” They wanted to see it vs a real opponent and loved what he did against the #Colts — where he had a 30 percent pass-rush win rate.

“He’s relentless… you feel him every snap. It’s fun to watch his tape and see the bend he has for his size. He’s gonna be a great player.”

Also, linebacker David Ojabo moved up his stock.

Ravens edge Mike Green showing good signs

Green could be a draft steal because some people had him as a top 10 talent. But the Ravens got him well into the second round. And he’s showing out so far, according to a post on X by NFL Network via baltimorebeatdown.com.

“The rookie Mike Green out of Marshall, their second-round pick who fell to them because of some off-the-field issues in college — man, I watched him,” Brian Baldinger said. “He played 33 snaps in the opening preseason game, and he threw every kind of pass rush move you could throw at somebody. I saw five different moves. He had no fear. I saw him spin, (and) I saw him speed-to-power. I saw him dip-and-rip, and I saw him cross-chop. He is not afraid to throw his repertoire in the preseason.

“I just think that he’s got a very bright future. Sometimes it takes a rookie defensive lineman a year to figure it out. But I’m not going to be surprised if he has success this year with his ability.”

Is Mike Green headed for greatness?

Ravens outside linebackers coach Matt Robinson said he sees great things from Green, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“The biggest surprise, I would say, is just the fact that Mike Green really pops out on tape,” Robinson said. “He plays with kind of a relentless mindset. He is tenacious at the point of attack. I think you guys have seen it in the games, his ability to affect the play pretty much every time he's in there. He is going to set a violent edge, get pressure on the quarterback, and I really like where he is at right now.”

Also, Green is working off the field as well. It appears he didn’t come in expecting his physical abilities to carry the entire workload. He’s studying and looks like a complete player, linebacker Tavius Robinson said.

“[He] has been a guy who has come in and just really taken the details from Day One,” Robinson said. “And I love that. He's on his playbook. He's taking great notes every day. We sit beside each other, so [I'm] really proud of him and the strides he's taken from OTAs to now. He has that dog mentality, and he's going to be a dog for sure.”

LB David Ojabo stepping forward

He hasn’t made his mark in the NFL yet, but Ojabo showed indications he might be able to do that this season by the way he played against the Colts, according to the Ravens head coach.

“I saw a lot of it in the game,” Harbaugh said. “I think [David Ojabo] is playing in a very direct way. The thing about David Ojabo – it's important to remember – he's not a guy that played a lot of football. He was late to football in high school. He really only played one year of college football, really, is what he ended up playing as far as a full season. And then he got hurt coming out. So, football is kind of one of these games where the more you play it, the better feel you have for it.”

How does David Ojabo mix in with the veterans?

Robinson said Ojabo meshes well with another Ravens backup, Adisa Isaac.

“Actually, they are a lot alike in a lot of ways,” Robinson said. “They're both contact players. They're long, [and] they're strong. [Also,] they're physical at the point of attack. They have really good power at the top of their rush. And I think in a lot of ways, they're alike. It's fun watching them go out there and compete.”

Ojabo said he enjoys playing alongside Isaac. Both Ravens players will have to fight to get into the mix, with Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy currently holding starting spots.

“Adisa [is a] good guy,” Ojabo said. “We bond off the field. Like you said, we have similarities. So, we just [are] feeding off each other, both getting better every day [and] both having fun with it. Like I said, [he is a] great guy. [That's] my guy.”

Also, the Ravens defender said he feels his game will improve in 2025.

“Just being free,” he said. “[And just] being out there, going hard, getting a call, and just going 100%. That's what it is like at the pro level. Everybody's good. So if you're hesitating, if you're thinking about anything other than your true assignment, you'll fold. So yes, just being free. Playing free and having fun.”