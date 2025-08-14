Angel Reese has not been able to play for some time as the Chicago Sky star has been battling injury, but best believe, she's still making big moves off the court. Through two seasons in the league, Reese has proved to be a fan favorite, and people are going to show even more love once her signature shoe releases.

Reebok's social media team announced that Reese's first-ever signature shoe, called the AR1s, will be released on September 18. The original plan was for the shoes to be released next year.

Fans were already excited to see that the shoe was releasing, and one social media user asked Reese if she would be doing a tour surrounding the AR1.

“Oh baby we going worldwide so have your passports READY,” Reese wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Not only will Reese be releasing her shoe, but it seems like she has something else up her sleeve, no pun intended.

“Oh & remember when yall kept asking why I don’t wear the full leg sleeve anymore? everything is INTENTIONAL. nomore cutting them sleeves baby. SEPTEMBER 18, Reese wrote.

This is just another accomplishment in the books for Reese, who continues to climb the ladder in her young career. She's already a two-time All-Star and became the fastest player to reach 600 points and 600 rebounds. She also became the second-youngest player to record a triple-double, and the first player to grab more than 15 rebounds in four straight games.

Reese is already making a name for herself in the league, and she'll be leading the Sky to more wins as her career continues. The hope now is that she can get healthy and return to the court, but it wouldn't be a surprise if she were shut down for the rest of the season.

The Sky are currently 8-24 are in 12th in the WNBA standings, and they will have a lot to overcome.