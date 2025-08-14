Expectations are sky high for James Franklin and Penn State football. The Nittany Lions enter the season ranked second in the AP Preseason Poll. The team returns 14 starters overall, including nine on offense. With the expectation for Penn State to finish as the National Champions, they still have a few position battles to decide before Week 1.

The James Franklin era at Penn State has been successful. He has won the Big Ten once, and his team played for the conference title in 2024 as well. The team has also been to a bowl game each season, except for the 2020 season. In 2024, the team made the College Football Playoff for the first time. The Nittany Lions went on to easily defeat SMU in the first round of the playoffs, and then win against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Penn State was in position to play for the national title, potentially winning its first championship since 1986. The Nittany Lions faced Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. They took the lead with just 7:55 left in the game, but a 54-yard touchdown by Jaden Greathouse would tie the game with under five minutes left. With just 47 seconds left in the game, Mitch Jeter hit a field goal, which would end up being the deciding score, as Penn State fell short once again.

The story of the Franklin era at Penn State has been falling short in big games. To turn around that narrative around in 2025, the team brings back a strong roster ready to compete. Still, there are holes to fill from 2024.

Who will protect Drew Allar?

The Nittary Lions return nine players who started games on the offense, including five players who made multiple starts on the offensive line. Penn State boasts one of the top offensive lines in the Big Ten this season. Still, Anthony Donkoh and Nolan Rucci both started at right tackle, while Sal Wormley, who started every game for the team, is now a Jacksonville Jaguar.

This has led to a battle at right guard this year. Rucci seems to have locked down the spot at right tackle, taking over for Donkoh after he was lost to injury in November 2024. Now, Donkoh is competing for the spot at right guard. He has played guard in the past, as he was there in 2023. He has plenty of experience on the offensive line and will, at minimum, be a rotational piece.

Cooper Cousins seems to be the favorite to win the spot, though. Cousins appeared in every game as a true freshman, playing both special teams and offense. He has also been on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watch list. He is not only a solid pass blocker, but he has also shown solid quickness for an offensive lineman. He can pull and lead block well, which could give him the leg up over Donkoh in the competition.

Who lines up across from A.J. Harris?

Penn State is also one of the best secondaries in the Big Ten, led by A.J. Harris. They bring back two starters in the secondary with Harris and Zakee Wheatley, but there is the question of who will be the other corner. This is a three-player race for the starting position.

The top contender is Elliot Washington. He is reportedly the fastest player on the team and closes on the ball well. Washington saw time in eight regular-season games, plus the Big Ten Title game and all three playoff games. He has 26 tackles while breaking up six passes and picking off a pass. While his speed is fantastic, he may be suited better to face a slot receiver as a nickel. Regardless, his athleticism should put him on the field.

This leaves Audavion Collins and Zion Tracy as the other options. Collins is great at press coverage. He was also solid in 2024, with 26 tackles, a pass breakup, a sack, and an interception. With Washington having amazing speed, and the Jim Knowles defense often running three defensive backs, he could mainly find time in situations needing press coverage or on the outside with Washington against the slot.

The final option is Zion Tracy, who has a pick-six against Ohio State in 2024. He had 35 tackles last season with two interceptions and a pass breakup. He may be the most complete player of the three, but he does not have the same high-end potential.

The safety position is key for Penn State

Wheatley returns at one safety position, but the other spot is open. The battle here is between King Mack and DeJuan Lane. Mack spent 2023 with Penn State, and he finished with three tackles. He would then spend 2024 at Alabama with nine games of experience, before returning to the Nittany Lions this year. Mack is a quality tackler and solid in helping with run defense. He is highly talented, but has yet to put that into practice on the field. Returning to the team could get him field time, something he did not get at Alabama, but he may not be ready for the stage of the Big Ten.

The other option is Lane. He has played in 16 games in his history with the school. This includes two tackles in the Fiesta Bowl against Boise State. He also came away with an interception and three pass breakups as a true freshman. Lane has great speed, but needs to work on his tackling ability overall.

The two safeties are both solid and will both see time this year. Mack is the better tackler and better at run defense. Lane is the better coverage player, especially in man. This position battle may come down to the scheme Knowles wants to run with the Nittany Lions. Still, facing high-flying offensive units in the Big Ten, the team needs to make sure they have the right man in this position.