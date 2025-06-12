The Detroit Tigers made some changes to their bullpen on Thursday as the two made a couple of important moves. Beau Brieske has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, and the Tigers are calling up left-handed pitcher Matt Gage as his replacement. Detroit learned on Thursday that starting pitcher Jackson Jobe will miss the remainder of the season as he needs Tommy John surgery, and he was put on the 60-day IL to make room for Gage on the 40-man roster.

“LHP Matt Gage has been selected today from Triple-A Toledo. RHP Beau Brieske was optioned to Triple-A following last night’s game,” Tigers PR said in a post. “Gage will wear uniform number 99. To make room for Gage on the 40-man roster, RHP Jackson Jobe has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

Big changes are coming to the Tigers pitching staff as Jackson Jobe and Beau Brieske both made regular appearances this season. Jobe was part of the starting rotation before his injury, and Brieske has been coming out of the bull pen.

Brieske has struggled a bit to start the season as he has appeared in 22 games and pitched 22 innings. He has surrendered 24 hits and 16 earned runs in those 22 innings, which is good for a 6.55 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. Now, Brieske is going down to the minors to try and get his groove back.

It's been a couple of years since Matt Gage pitched in the majors as his last appearance was back in 2023 with the Houston Astros. He made his major league debut back in 2022 with the Toronto Blue Jays, and he had some productive outings as he gave up two earned runs on six hits in 13 innings of work. In 2023 with the Astros, Gage allowed two earned runs and six hits in 6.2 innings. When he has pitched at this level, he has been solid.

With Jackson Jobe hurt and Beau Brieske down in the minors, this Tigers pitching staff is going to look a bit different. It's going to be interesting to see how Detroit addresses the loss of Jobe, and also how Matt Gage can perform now that he is back in the bigs for the first time in two years.