The Detroit Tigers got some unfortunate injury news on Wednesday as their young star Jackson Jobe will need Tommy John surgery, and he will be out for the remainder of the season. Jobe was just called up late last season, and he was off to a good start this year. He experienced some discomfort in a start a couple of weeks ago, but it was unclear how severe his injury was. Now we know that it is as serious as it gets.

Jackson Jobe last made a start on May 28th against the San Francisco Giants on May 28th. His velocity fell off during the outing, and he has been out with an injury ever since. The Tigers went through the evaluation process, and the UCL injury was discovered.

“As is standard medical evaluation process, we sought additional evaluations,” Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg said on Wednesday, according to an article from MLB.com. “Through that evaluation process, the UCL injury was also discovered. From there, there were a series of conversations between Jackson, the doctors and the medical staff. And ultimately, surgery was determined as the path.”

The Tigers have all the confidence in the world that Jobe will get through this difficult journey and come back stronger, but it will be a very long road.

“It's obviously really disappointing news,” Greenberg added. “I really feel for Jackson. Obviously everybody sees the talent. He made a really positive impression to this team in his short time here. He's going to work through this. He's a very determined individual. I have no question he'll work through this process and be a really important contributor for this team for a very long time.”

Another Tigers pitcher that has gone through the same injury is Casey Mize. His 2022 season ended early because of it, but he has worked his way back and is now in the Detroit starting rotation. He knows that Jobe will do the same.

“Hate it for him, obviously, having gone through it,” Casey Mize said. “It’s a long process, but it’s one I know he’ll attack. I hate it for our team as well. Jackson’s a special talent. It’s a long road, but I know he’s going to work really hard and come out of it better and be able to help us when he gets back. Feeling for him, but I know in the end, everything’s going to be all right for him.”

The Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball this year, so the last thing that they wanted to see was an injury to a key player like Jackson Jobe. He is one of the best young players in all of baseball, and while this will be a difficult obstacle for him, he still has an incredibly bright future.