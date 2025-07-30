The Detroit Tigers were in trouble early against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Corbin Carroll and James McCann scored runs to give Arizona a 2-0 lead. After that, the Tigers took over behind Brant Hurter after a dominant offensive performance in Detroit on Monday. The one mistake he made was erased by a outstanding catch from center fielder Matt Vierling.

McCann jumped on a sinker and smashed it to center field. Vierling refused to give up a hit, ranging over to his right. He made the catch at the wall before running into it. The ball squeaked out of his glove upon contact, but the veteran had the awareness to find it and snatch it out of mid-air. He hit the ground with the ball in his glove, much to McCann's chagrin.

The awareness from Matt Vierling on this catch 🤯 https://t.co/DWZP1b7DEx pic.twitter.com/ct4D4Uogwq — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2025

Vierling's catch has some steep competition with the Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho and the Athletics' Denzel Clark for Catch of the Year. However, his grab is a solid candidate that could make it into consideration at the end of the season.

The veteran's highlight helped Hurter carry a clean slate into the sixth inning after Casey Mize fell apart early. Detroit's offense woke up and took off, scoring seven unanswered runs. If the Tigers win the game, it would be their 63rd victory of the season, adding to what has been a dominant campaign.

Vierling is one of many Detroit players who have missed time this season. Despite that, the Tigers have continued to succeed in 2025. They have a commanding lead in the American League Central division and are in near the top of the AL playoff picture. Vierling and the rest of the team's veterans are playing well to start the second half of the season.

Expectations are high for the Tigers this season. However, Vierling's highlight is proof of why it is warranted. He robbed McCann of a hit and put Detroit on track to win yet again. Despite how great the play was, it has competition for the best catch of the season.