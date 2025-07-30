As the rumors swirl around Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday evening, there is no doubt that many are considering the star to be the most coveted slugger on the market. Though Suarez suffered a hand injury, it hasn't hurt his stock as the latest report suggests the teams that are in the running for the 34-year-old.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand took to social media to label the four ball clubs who “are considered the primary teams” to be in the running for Suarez. It seems that the final four teams that are gunning for Suarez are the Seattle Mariners, the Chicago Cubs, the Detroit Tigers, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

“The market for Eugenio Suárez is beginning to shape up with less than 30 hours until the Trade Deadline,” Feinsand wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Per sources, the Mariners, Cubs, Tigers, and Phillies are considered the primary teams in the race for the All-Star third baseman.”

Major interest in Eugenio Suarez around the league

As teams have discussed Suarez in a potential deal ahead of Thursday, the teams listed by Feinsand do fall in line with previous reports. Looking at the Tigers, Tony Paul reports on social media that Arizona had a scout out to watch their Double-A team.

“The Diamondbacks had a scout in Erie, home of the #Tigers Double-A affiliate, all week long, I’m hearing,” Paul wrote on X. “Now, also worth noting, Erie was playing the #Yankees affiliate. Both DET and NYY have had interest in Eugenio Suarez. Yankees seemingly passed on a steep asking price.”

Another MLB insider in Jon Heyman, would also mention Seattle and Chicago as being two teams that “have been in it all along” in regards to having major interest in Suarez, per Bleacher Report.

“I still think it’s probably– I’m gonna guess the Mariners or the Cubs,” Heyman said. “Those two teams have been in it all along… I think both teams have prospects to get it done. So I think one of those two is probably the most likely.”

It remains to be seen where Suarez ends up, but it will be soon as the trade deadline is on Thursday evening.