Despite their success this season, the Detroit Tigers' pitching staff has been through a lot. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch lost Jackson Jobe to a season-ending injury. His absence forced Detroit's front office to get aggressive at the trade deadline. The Tigers traded for Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins, but he is not the only help on the way. Alex Cobb starts his rehab assignment today.

Cobb joined Detroit's roster this offseason, but an injury has sidelined him well into the season. However, his manager has faith that he can get through his rehab starts and come back ready to go. The addition of another dominant starter alongside Tarik Skubal is all the Tigers need to seriously contend. Hinch has hope that Cobb can be just that once he completes his recovery.

At his best, Cobb is an All-Star level talent. While his 2024 season was a bit underwhelming, Hinch believes that the 37-year-old is ready, according to MLive's Evan Woodbery.

“It’s go-time for him,” Hinch said about Cobb. “He knows what he feels now is likely what he’s going to feel. There’s nobody who’s done more than he has to get to this point. I’ve watched him do everything to alleviate the pain, and the issue’s not going away. So now we need to test and see what he can endure. Based on what he’s done so far, he can endure a lot.”

Left hip inflammation has bothered Cobb throughout the season. However, Detroit has waited long enough for him to get to his rehab assignment. His addition to the Tigers' roster went from a luxury to a necessity when Jobe and Reese Olson went down with injury. Trading for Paddack gives Detroit a little bit more time, though.

If he comes back and is at his former glory, Detroit has a formidable starting rotation. Skubal could be the first Tiger to win back-to-back Cy Young Awards. With competent starters behind him, the sky's the limit for one of the league's best teams.