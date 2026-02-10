The Detroit Tigers continue to add low-risk pitching depth ahead of spring training. On Monday, the Tigers agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Konnor Pilkington, strengthening bullpen depth just days before pitchers and catchers report.

Shortly after the contract became finalized, The New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news of the deal.

“Konnor Pilkington, LHP, signs Tigers deal. Minors deal. Invite to MLB camp.”

The signing follows a familiar approach for Detroit, which has focused on bringing in experienced arms on non-guaranteed deals. Pilkington’s contract includes a non-roster invitation to Major League camp, giving him an opportunity to compete for an Opening Day bullpen role during spring training.

Pilkington, 28, brings recent big-league experience and familiarity with the American League Central. He pitched for the Cleveland Guardians from 2022 to 2023, primarily working out of the bullpen while also handling swingman duties. That background provides the Tigers with a left-handed option who understands division lineups and ballparks.

Article Continues Below

Most recently, the southpaw appeared with the Washington Nationals during the 2025 season. He made 32 relief appearances, posting a 4.45 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 28.1 innings. While he does not rely on overpowering velocity, Pilkington showed durability and availability—two traits Detroit values as it continues to build pitching depth.

Pilkington became a free agent earlier this month after clearing waivers. Washington designated him for assignment on January 28, creating an opening for Detroit to move quickly before spring workouts begin in Lakeland, Florida.

If Pilkington does not make the major league roster, he is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo, where he would provide immediate depth for the Mud Hens. His contract does not require a 40-man roster spot unless the Tigers select it.

For Detroit, the signing of the left-handed pitcher represents a straightforward upside move. If he secures a bullpen role, the Tigers add an experienced arm at minimal cost. If not, the organization gains reliable depth without long-term risk as competition plays out in camp.