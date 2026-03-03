An inconsistent second half led the Detroit Tigers to an AL Wild Card spot last season. The Tigers would defeat the Cleveland Guardians in their AL Wild Card series, yet fall short to the Seattle Mariners in five games during the following AL Division Series. One of Detroit's most pleasant surprises was the breakout of outfielder Riley Greene. As the Tigers look to improve on their performance from last season, Greene broke down the swing changes that helped him in 2025. MLB Network shared his discussion with former MLB slugger Cliff Floyd on X, formerly Twitter.

“Riley Greene set new career highs last season with 36 HR and 111 RBI 💪,” posted the league network. “The @tigers slugger detailed his swing approach with @CliffFloyd30 in the batting cages.”

Greene was once one of the Tigers' top prospects. It took a couple of years for him to finally show he was worth the hype placed on him earlier in his career. Now, Greene will look to improve on 2025's 36 home runs and 111 RBIs. In his quest to be an even bigger star, can Greene help propel Detroit to an even deeper postseason run this fall?

Tigers look to improve on disappointing ending to 2025 campaign

After losing to the Mariners in an all-time ALDS Game 5, the Tigers' brain trust, led by president of baseball operations Scott Harris, went to work. While the contract situation of ace Tarik Skubal has dominated the headlines, Harris added some quality pieces to Detroit's roster. The biggest move? Signing lefty Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million deal, giving Skubal a true sidekick at the top of the rotation.

On offense, Greene will lead a lineup that essentially remains the same from last year. Each of the starters are in their physical primes. Many of them developed in the Tigers' minor league system. It's up to these core players to take the next step in 2026. If Greene and his teammates can do that, then a potential return to the World Series will become much clearer.