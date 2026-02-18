As rumors have surrounded Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, the conversation has gone back and forth about whether there is a chance that the star is traded sometime this season. While the Tigers pitcher in Skubal won arbitration, as he's set to make $32 million in 2026, some have thought a trade from the team is bound to happen, though one MLB insider doesn't see it going down that way.

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci would be asked by Dodgers Nation at spring training about the talks around Los Angeles being connected to Skubal and if there is anything to those talks. Verducci would say he's “never really bought” into that notion in the realm of possibility, explaining how much Skubal means to Detroit.

“Yeah, I've never really bought into that possibility, only because of how much he means to Detroit,” Verducci said. “The Dodgers do their due diligence. We all know that. And I think Tarik Skubal likely is not going to resign with the Tigers, if he does, it's going to be a number that's beyond what anywhere the Tigers have gone, even with Miguel Cabrera.”

With the rumors continuing around Skubal and whether the Tigers will trade him in 2026, there's no denying that any team, including Detroit, could use him since he's one of the best pitchers in the game. Last season, he recorded a 2.21 ERA to go along with 241 strikeouts, both second in the majors, with a 13-6 record, leading to his second straight AL Cy Young award.

“So listen, they're a team that can win the American League pennant, Detroit, and that means with Tarik Skubal,” Verducci continued. “So you ride it out, you play it out, you see if you can resign him. But it's hard for me to envision any kind of world where, in the American League Central, the Tigers are out of playoff contention at the trade deadline.”

It remains to be seen what happens with Skubal, but there's no doubt that it will be a topic the baseball world keeps an eye on.