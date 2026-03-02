With the World Baseball Classic (WBC) fast approaching, more information on Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal's role with Team USA has come out. The back-to-back AL Cy Young award winner will start for Team USA in their second game against Great Britain. On Monday, MLB insider Bob Nightengale posted via X, formerly Twitter, that Skubal will throw around 55 pitches in his WBC start.

“The plan is for two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to throw about 55 pitches against Great Britain in the second game of the WBC and then return to Lakeland to rejoin the Tigers,” reported Nightengale.

While many have questioned why Skubal would elect to pitch against Great Britain, versus another potential later opponent in the tournament, it does make sense. After all, the righty's main focus is on securing his long-term future, whether it's with the Tigers or elsewhere. One low-pressure start makes more sense for all parties, even if Team USA could use him for the duration of the WBC. Will Skubal dominate against the British and return to Lakeland even more locked in for 2026?

Tigers hope offseason additions lead to improved outcome in 2026

Article Continues Below

Last season's second-half collapse cost the Tigers a shot at the AL Central crown. Nevertheless, Detroit was able to defeat the team that overtook them for the division title, the Cleveland Guardians, in the AL Wild Card round. Then, an epic AL Division Series matchup against the Seattle Mariners ended in heartbreak after a marathon Game 5 loss.

Skubal did his part in the postseason, helping keep the Tigers in the hunt for a World Series berth each time he took the mound. If Detroit wants to get further than the ALDS this year, then Skubal will likely need to be in Cy Young form once again. Can the Tigers ace lock back in once he returns from his stint with Team USA? If he can, then don't be surprised to see Skubal not only three-peat as the AL's best pitcher but procure a long-term payday as well.