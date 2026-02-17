The World Baseball Classic is set to kick off on Mar. 5, and Detroit Tigers utility player Javier Baez was hoping to play for Team Puerto Rico. Baez was suspended for the 2026 WBC due to marijuana use, keeping him out of the games.

Now, over a week after the suspension was announced, Baez is breaking his silence, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

“I don't want to point fingers (at) anybody because this is all my fault. I’m the one that failed the test … It's just really frustrating that I won't be able to be there and be able to be part of this,” Baez said.

The Tigers' slugger had previously played for Team Puerto Rico at the 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classic. In 2017, he helped Puerto Rico to a runner-up finish as Puerto Rico fell to the United States in the finals. Still, he led the tournament in stolen bases, while also being named as a member of the 2017 All-World Baseball Classic team at second base.

He then played once again in 2023, where Puerto Rico was eliminated in the quarterfinal against Mexico. He finished the tournament that year hittting .368 with a home run, six RBIs, four runs scored, and a stolen base. This once again led to him being voted as the second baseman for the 2023 All-World Baseball Classic team.

While Baez is accepting his punishment in the WBC, he will not face punishment from MLB. Marijuana is not on the list of banned substances for MLB.

Now, Baez will be putting his full focus on the season ahead. The Tigers expect to be in contention in the American League in 2026. They open their regular season on Mar. 26 on the road against the San Diego Padres.