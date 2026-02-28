The Detroit Tigers have made a heartfelt move by signing Justin Verlander to a one-year contract for the 2026 season. For Tarik Skubal, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner, this presents a unique opportunity to learn from the idol who has greatly influenced his baseball career. Skubal recently challenged the notion of avoiding one’s idols, stating, “There's a saying to never meet your hero. That couldn't be more wrong,” as he prepares to work alongside Verlander during Spring Training.

Verlander's veteran presence is expected to serve as a significant boost for Skubal, who is coming off an impressive season with a league-leading 2.21 ERA, as he aims to lead Detroit past the Divisional Round and into a potential World Series.

This mentorship occurs while Skubal gears up for a brief stint with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. On the Flippin' Bats Podcast, the Tigers ace revealed that he opted to participate in only one game due to his dedication to the Tigers' upcoming campaign.

He expressed his frustration over this limited role, saying, “It’s a timing thing. It kills me, ya know. It kills me. I want to be a part of it. I think I got the best of both worlds by doing this.” This strategic decision allows him to represent his country while ensuring he is ready for a deep postseason run in MLB.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled for March 7 against Great Britain at Dalkin Park in Houston.

By arranging for him to appear in a single, shortened game during pool play, the organization ensures that Skubal can return to Tigers camp in optimal condition for Opening Day.

While some fans may have hoped for more international play from the back-to-back Cy Young winner, this compromise offers a significant opportunity for Houston baseball fans to see him in action.

For Skubal, the March 7 start represents a way to balance his national pride with the professional commitment needed to bring a championship back to Detroit.