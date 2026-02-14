As Justin Verlander has returned to the Detroit Tigers for the 2026 season, there is no doubt excitement for all parties involved, including the fanbase. Despite the Tigers' return of Verlander, he will not be participating in the team's camp this weekend, though it doesn't appear to be long-term.

According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Verlander is missing this weekend's camp due to a “prearranged family commitment.”

“For anyone hoping to get a glimpse of Justin Verlander, he isn’t in camp this weekend. He has a prearranged family commitment,” Stavenhagen wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

Despite Verlander missing a part of camp, he will make his presence felt in spring training as the 42-year-old looks to have a productive year. One player who is surreal to be teammates with Verlander is AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

“If you would've told me 10 years ago that I'm gonna be lockermates with Justin Verlander, and we're gonna be in the same rotation, I would've called you f****** crazy,” Skubal said, via Fox 2 Sports.

#Tigers ace Tarik Skubal would have called you F-ing crazy if you said he'd be lockermates with Justin Verlander pic.twitter.com/vlrF71JxSK — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) February 12, 2026

Justin Verlander had always thought of reuniting with the Tigers

With the baseball world reacting to the Tigers and Verlander reuniting with one another, the pitcher had the thought of going back to the team. He would even say he contacted them after the end of last season.

“It was definitely in the back of my mind. I grew up in front of the fans in Detroit, I grew up in Detroit, I was a 21-year-old when I got here in Lakeland for the first time. Just so much history here,” Verlander said, according to Evan Petzold. “Last year, when we got knocked out of the playoff run, and towards the end, I was sitting there thinking about where I wanted to be – and Detroit just kept coming to my mind. As soon as the season was over, I called Scott (Harris), Chris (Ilitch), A.J. (Hinch), and let my intentions be known.”

At any rate, Verlander looks to help his original team, the Tigers, reach high aspirations next season.