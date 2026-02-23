Two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is picking up where he left off last season.

In his first appearance of spring training after winning his second consecutive Cy Young Award, Skubal made quick work of the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

“Final line for #Tigers starter Tarik Skubal: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K. 31 pitches, 21 strikes,” Detroit Free Press writer Evan Petzold posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Threw 14 four-seam fastballs, 8 changeups, 4 sliders, 4 sinkers, 1 curveball. Fastball averaged 96.5 mph. Generated 8 whiffs on 19 swings: 4 fastballs, 3 changeups, 1 sinker.”

It should come as no surprise that Skubal had a great outing, as he has largely dominated MLB the last few years. After a few up-and-down seasons to begin his MLB career, Skubal, coming off flexor tendon surgery, recorded a 2.80 ERA during 2023. And then things really took off.

In 2024, Skubal led the majors in bWAR (6.4), wins (18), and strikeouts (228), while leading the AL in ERA (2.39) and FIP (2.49). He similarly excelled in 2025; he led MLB in WHIP (0.891), BB/9 (1.5), and K/BB (7.3), and led the AL in bWAR (6.5), ERA (2.21), and FIP (2.45). He earned all 30 first-place votes for the AL Cy Young Award in 2024 and all but four in 2025.

This past offseason, Skubal received a record-setting amount in arbitration: $32 million, which was $13 million more than the Tigers suggested they should have to pay the best pitcher in baseball. Skubal had previously agreed to a $10.15 million deal with Detroit to avoid arbitration after his first Cy Young-winning season.

Skubal will turn 30 years old shortly after the 2026 season, at which time he is also currently set to hit free agency for the first time in his career. As a result, it is very possible that 2026 will be the final year he is with the Tigers, who are the favorite to win the AL Central (+115), according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Skubal is also the favorite to win the Cy Young again; he currently has +240 odds, while 2025 runner-up Garrett Crochet (+350) is close behind.