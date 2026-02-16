As it stands, superstar Tarik Skubal is expected to start on Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers. However, some are still convinced that the back-to-back Cy Young winner will be traded during spring training.

Entering free agency after the season, Skubal is expected to draw a historic contract. Numerous executives around the league are doubting it'll come from the Tigers. Therefore, in their eyes, a trade remains on the table, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Nothing about the current vibe around the Tigers suggests that they’re seriously considering moving Skubal this spring. But who knows where this is leading,” Stark wrote, “He’s flooring it down the road to the richest free-agent pitching contract ever next winter. But is that happening in Detroit? Seems like an awful bet. Meanwhile, is it possible there will be lingering issues from his historic win in arbitration? Heck, anything is possible. So no wonder one rival AL Central exec wouldn’t rule this out.”

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” he said, “but …” (never say never).”

Skubal already earned the richest arbitration contract in MLB history. When he hits free agency, there's a chance he breaks all pitching records. It's hard to argue that the Tigers ace hasn't earned his bag.

During the 2024 season, Skubal pitched to a 2.39 ERA with a league-leading 228 strikeouts compared to 35 walks. The left-hander followed that up by posting a 2.21 ERA and a 241/33 K/BB ratio in 2025.

The Tigers will soon need to make a decision on Skubal. With real playoff aspirations, they undoubtedly want him at the top of their pitching rotation. But if Detroit knows they'll be unable to sign him long-term, they must think seriously about their future. Even as an upcoming free agent, Skubal would fetch a hefty price on the trade market.