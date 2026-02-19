The Detroit Tigers are ready for the 2026 season to begin so they can prove to the world they are the best team in the American League. They fell short in the playoffs last year against the Seattle Mariners; however, things were close to going the other way, and they were good enough to get to the World Series. The Tigers will begin the season down in San Diego against the Padres. With Tarik Skubal starting the season on the bump in an electric crowd like that, there is no better way to begin the campaign.

The Tigers announced on Thursday two alternate jerseys they will use for the 2026 season. The Tigers will no longer just be wearing their boring white jersey with the D on the left side of the chest. They also have the Motor City Nike jersey for Monday night home games.

The black and orange is going to look sweet on the diamond. The Tigers have a chance to gain a ton of fans with better-looking uniforms. There is no doubt that the city of Detroit will start rocking those kits as soon as they can. With Justin Verlander back with the Tigers, the vibes are very high right now.

Let's take a look at the reactions from the release.

The @tigers just dropped two alternate uniforms and they're incredible. Navy jerseys will be showcased on the road, while the orange will be worn at home for select games. Both alternates will be available in the D Shop on Friday – while purchasing them online starts Sunday. pic.twitter.com/IOb7DwJALM — Logan Reever (@loganreever) February 19, 2026

Potential Detroit Tigers Alternate Uniforms? 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/DrrK3hOChu — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 12, 2026

When the Tigers are wearing what this year with five uniforms in the rotation pic.twitter.com/tMyi2xB7mW — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) February 19, 2026

These are absolutely wonderful uniforms for the Detroit Tigers. Well done @tigers 🐅🐅🐅 https://t.co/SqpxtC9up2 — Tablesetters: A Baseball Podcast (@tablesetterspod) February 19, 2026