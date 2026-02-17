“The MLB world is still coming to grips with the abrupt resignation of Tony Clark. He stepped down from the MLBPA after it was revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law. Also, Clark is under a federal investigation for financial improprieties.

Shortly thereafter, Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, who's part of the MLBPA executive subcommittee, issued a statement, per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press.

“It's tough,” Skubal said in part. “I haven't really seen everything that's come out.”

“I have a ton of respect for Tony (Clark)-what he's been able to do for our PA for the last 13 years. Player licensing, he's done a lot of really positive things for our PA. I have a lot of respect for him. Moving on is a tough decision, and resigning is a tough thing all the way around, but as far as what I can share with you guys about it, I don't know what I'm allowed to share, so I'll just leave it at that.”

Tarik Skubal is one of eight players on the MLBPA's executive subcommittee, alongside Marcus Semien, Chris Bassitt, Jake Cronenworth, Paul Skenes, Brent Suter, Pete Fairbanks and Cedric Mullins.

Skubal is a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner. This past year, he finished with a 13-6 record, 2.21 ERA, and 241 strikeouts with Detroit.

In 2010, Clark became part of the MLBPA after concluding his playing career. Eventually, Clark would become deputy executive director. In December 2013, Clark became the head of the MLBPA following Michael Weiner's death.

During his time, he was actively involved in the union's collective bargaining negotiations.