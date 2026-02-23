The Team USA baseball roster is one of the best in the history of the World Baseball Classic. However, they will only have the best pitcher in baseball for one start. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal revealed his plan for the WBC on Monday while speaking to reporters, via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

“Tarik Skubal said today he will make only one start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic before returning to Tigers camp,” Stavenhagen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “‘If they go to the finals, I think I'm going to try and lobby to just go watch and be with the guys,' he said.”

Skubal is the best pitcher in MLB. His co-ace on Team USA, Paul Skenes, is not far behind, however. Skenes, Logan Webb and Joe Ryan (assuming Ryan remains on the roster after his recent injury scare) will lead the way once Skubal departs for Tigers' spring training once again. Team USA's pitching depth won't be a problem, but they will miss Skubal nonetheless.

“I'm trying to do both things, trying to pitch for Team USA but I understand the need to be here with these guys and get ready for the season,” Skubal added, via Stavenhagen. “I think it’s kind of the best of both worlds in that aspect, and I’m grateful they took me in that capacity.”

The Tigers are looking to compete once again in the American League Central. They finished second in the division last year following a late-season collapse, as the Cleveland Guardians ultimately won the AL Central. Detroit still reached the postseason as a Wild Card team.

For the Tigers, though, simply returning to the playoffs won't be enough. 2026 could potentially be Skubal's final season in Detroit since he will enter free agency next offseason. Detroit's goal is to win the World Series.

Skubal seems committed to the goal as well. He wants to be there for his team as the ball club gears up for the '26 campaign. Nevertheless, Team USA will have Tarik Skubal for one start, which is better than nothing.